SCATTERED SHOWERS FOR SOME THIS AFTERNOON

Areas south of Green Bay have had some good rain today while locations to the northeast have really missed out. Additional scattered showers are possible during the afternoon, maybe even a few rumbles of thunder. Highs should range from about 65° to 70°.

Additional showers are possible tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 50s to around 60°. Another mostly cloudy day with lingering showers is on tap for Wednesday. Look for highs in the 60s.

We’ll finally get rid of this slow moving storm system by Thursday afternoon. That’s when there will be more widespread sunshine developing. Highs will be near 70°. Heading to Thursday night’s Packers-Lions game? Fair skies are expected with kickoff temps in the lower 60s.

Looking ahead... a MAJOR warmup is on the way. Mid to upper 70s return Friday with warmer lower 80s for the weekend and early next week. Plenty of sunshine will be enjoyed with the warm air.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: E 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: E 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers. Thunder possible. HIGH: 70

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Thunder possible. A bit breezy. LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Breezy at times. HIGH: 67 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Morning clouds. Brighter skies by afternoon. HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warming back up. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 82

