RAIN & A FEW STORMS, ESPECIALLY SOUTHWEST

It’s a wet morning across central Wisconsin. Rain continues to swirl around a slow moving low pressure system. An additional half inch of rain (or more) is possible during the day for areas south of Green Bay. While additional showers and isolated thunderstorms will spread to the northeast, drier air closer to the Upper Michigan border will “gobble up” some of that rain. That said, more rain will arrive tonight and into Wednesday, so keep your umbrella handy.

Plenty of clouds and an east breeze will keep our temperatures fairly steady. Our highs will be mainly in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. This mild and damp weather will stick around through tomorrow, followed by a warming trend later in the week.

As the wind turns to the south, balmy weather will return to Wisconsin. Inland high temperatures will rise to near 80 degrees this weekend. You’ll also notice a little bit humidity... It’s safe to say October will start off with warmer than normal weather.

We’re also watching Thursday night’s Packers-Lions forecast... After intervals of clouds and sun during the day, skies will be mostly clear at kickoff. Temperatures will be in the mild lower 60s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: E 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: E 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Plenty of clouds. Showers and a few thunderstorms... Heaviest rain SOUTHWEST. HIGH: 70

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Thunder possible. A bit breezy. LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Breezy at times. HIGH: 67 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Intervals of clouds and sun. Clearing skies late. HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A little warmer. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 82

