Pulling For Honor fundraiser breaks goal

An intense competition in the Fox Valley to raise money for Old Glory Honor Flight breaks its fundraising goal.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An intense competition in the Fox Valley to raise money for Old Glory Honor Flight breaks its fundraising goal.

Appleton Airport hosted the “Pulling for Honor” event on September 16, raising $170,000. It involved a team trying to pull an empty 200,000-pound FedEx plane. It required hundreds of people on 32 teams.

All proceeds were raised through sponsorships, donations and entry fees for the teams that competed. The winning team was the Dodge Correctional Team with a winning time of 7.488 seconds to pull a FedEx Boeing aircraft 20 feet.

The money raised will help fund more than three hundred veterans to receive a tour of honor next year.

“This is our number one event. We look forward to it all year round. It’s a tremendous turnout, not just from the volunteers but from our teams, but also from all of our sponsors and people that come out to support it,” said Diane MacDonald, the Executive Director of Old Glory Honor Flight.

Last year, the event raised just over one hundred and thirty thousand dollars, which was enough to fully fund one flight of veterans to Washington D.C.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness wore a spit hood in Brown County court when she was sentenced for murdering...
Taylor Schabusiness gets life without parole for murder, dismemberment
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
Police lights
SILVER ALERT UPDATE: Police say missing 75-year-old man found safe
Sign for Brown County's Juvenile Detention Center
Teenager charged for fatal Mason Street crash wants to be removed from adult jail
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears

Latest News

Appleton launches housing development policy task force
Appleton launches housing development policy task force
Taylor Schabusiness wore a spit hood in Brown County court when she was sentenced for murdering...
Taylor Schabusiness gets life without parole for murder, dismemberment
A Brown County judge sentenced Taylor Schabusiness to life without parole on Tuesday for the...
DEBRIEF: Schabusiness sentenced
An intense competition in the Fox Valley to raise money for Old Glory Honor Flight breaks its...
Pulling For Honor fundraiser breaks goal