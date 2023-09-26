Pulling For Honor fundraiser breaks goal

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An intense competition in the Fox Valley to raise money for Old Glory Honor Flight breaks its fundraising goal.

Appleton Airport hosted the “Pulling for Honor” event on September 16, raising $170,000. It involved a team trying to pull an empty 200,000-pound FedEx plane. It required hundreds of people on 32 teams.

All proceeds were raised through sponsorships, donations and entry fees for the teams that competed. The winning team was the Dodge Correctional Team with a winning time of 7.488 seconds to pull a FedEx Boeing aircraft 20 feet.

The money raised will help fund more than three hundred veterans to receive a tour of honor next year.

“This is our number one event. We look forward to it all year round. It’s a tremendous turnout, not just from the volunteers but from our teams, but also from all of our sponsors and people that come out to support it,” said Diane MacDonald, the Executive Director of Old Glory Honor Flight.

Last year, the event raised just over one hundred and thirty thousand dollars, which was enough to fully fund one flight of veterans to Washington D.C.

