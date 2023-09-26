No injuries reported in multiple-building fire at Gogebic County Fairgrounds

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported in a fire at the Gogebic County Fairgrounds that Ironwood Public Safety (IPSD) said destroyed multiple structures.

In a press release sent Tuesday afternoon, IPSD said public safety officers received a report of a fire at the Gogebic County Fairgrounds at approximately 9:58 a.m. Tuesday. Additional members of the IPSD fire division were paged. The first units arrived on the scene within 4 minutes of the call and found the grandstand and adjacent horse barn fully engulfed. The initial teams focused on protecting the surrounding buildings and extinguishing the fire.

The IPSD said a mutual aid request was made for additional fire departments due to the building’s size, location, and need for other water sources. Hurley, Ironwood Township, and Bessemer Township fire departments responded.

The fire was under control by 10:45 a.m., but units will remain on scene throughout the evening. Residents may continue to see smoke coming from the fairgrounds.

Two surrounding structures also burned. There were no reported injuries to either civilians or firefighters.

The Ironwood Public Safety Department would like to thank Xcel Energy, Beacon Ambulance, the City of Ironwood DPW, and assisting law enforcement and fire departments.

The fire’s cause is currently under investigation by Ironwood Public Safety SGT./Fire Marshal Brandon Snyder and Gogebic County Sheriff Department DET/SGT Yesney.

