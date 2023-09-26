Moose calf rescued after getting stuck in foundation of old home

A moose calf was found stuck in the foundation of an old home in Bear Creek, Thursday, north of Seward.
By Joe Cadotte and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A moose calf had to be rescued after it was found stuck in the foundation of an old home in Alaska on Thursday.

KTUU reports that locals found the calf in Bear Creek, north of Seward.

The moose drank more than five gallons of water offered to it by its rescuers.

Bear Creek resident Cathy Dougherty said she did not know how long the moose had been stuck there.

Pallets were restacked in the foundation, and the moose was able to walk out Friday night.

Dougherty said the moose was pacing the walls on the inside of the foundation.

“I had never heard a moose cry before... [it was] a whimpering, you know, like trying to call mom back,” she said.

Dougherty said efforts are being made to contact the property’s owner to find ways to prevent another animal from becoming stuck.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
Police lights
SILVER ALERT UPDATE: Police say missing 75-year-old man found safe
WLUK
Inmate captured after escaping Drug Abuse Correctional Center in Oshkosh
Robert Hurd was reportedly struck by a pickup truck while traveling across the country raising...
Bicyclist hit, killed by pickup truck while riding to raise money for injured cyclists
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) celebrates after an NFL football game against...
Jordan Love rallies Packers to 18-17 win over Saints

Latest News

Hulk Hogan married Sky Daily in a private Florida ceremony.
Hulk Hogan ties the knot with Sky Daily 2 months after engagement, reports say
On Sunday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) deputies were dispatched to a...
3 South Carolina teens killed in weekend shooting identified; 17-year-old suspects arrested, officials say
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
The Green Bay Area Public School District’s master plan gets an update that will change the...
GBAPS Board to vote on the fate of Leonardo da Vinci School for Gifted Learners