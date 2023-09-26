Large crowd turns out for Jerry Kramer book-signing event

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A line stretched outside the Packers Pro Shop doors at a book signing event featuring Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer. He was signing copies of his book, released last week, entitled, “Run to Win: My Packers Life From Lombardi to Canton”.

It follows Kramer’s life and career with the Green Bay Packers and what he got up to after hanging up his jersey.

“I played some golf with Dean Martin for three days and knew Sinatra and gave him a little tip - which we’ll talk about later - about singing a song, and just had a wonderful acceptance. I got to play Augusta, and you felt like something really special,” said Kramer.

Kramer just took part in alumni week at Sunday’s home opener and joined dozens of other former Packers players as the team recognized them at halftime.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.