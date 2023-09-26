How gas prices in Wisconsin changed in Green Bay in the last week, Sept. 19-25

Gas pump generic
Gas pump generic(Gray)
By Stacker
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Stacker) - Average prices for a gallon of regular gas are flying close to the $4 per gallon mark last seen during the record-setting summer of 2022.

Global supply of oil has been tight since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia have cut production. Flooding in Libya is also hurting international oil supplies as ports are blocked from doing business.

Some analysts fear oil prices, and therefore gasoline prices, could go up even higher before the end of this year. Bank of America forecasts oil prices, which sat just below $90 a barrel Monday, could reach $100 per barrel if demand in Asia picks up.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Wisconsin metro areas using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of September 25.

Wisconsin average: $3.57

Appleton

  • Gas current price: $3.43
  • Week change: -$0.00 (-0.0%)
  • Year change: -$0.25 (-6.7%)
  • Historical expensive gas price: $4.78 (6/14/22)
  • Diesel current price: $4.13
  • Week change: -$0.03 (-0.7%)
  • Year change: -$0.59 (-12.5%)
  • Historical expensive diesel price: $5.51 (6/26/22)

Green Bay

  • Gas current price: $3.46
  • Week change: -$0.03 (-0.7%)
  • Year change: -$0.19 (-5.1%)
  • Historical expensive gas price: $4.86 (6/8/22)
  • Diesel current price: $4.28
  • Week change: -$0.01 (-0.2%)
  • Year change: -$0.50 (-10.4%)
  • Historical expensive diesel price: $5.56 (6/27/22)

Madison

  • Gas current price: $3.57
  • Week change: -$0.07 (-2.0%)
  • Year change: -$0.13 (-3.5%)
  • Historical expensive gas price: $4.85 (6/12/22)
  • Diesel current price: $4.12
  • Week change: -$0.02 (-0.4%)
  • Year change: -$0.54 (-11.5%)
  • Historical expensive diesel price: $5.55 (6/23/22)

Milwaukee

  • Gas current price: $3.47
  • Week change: -$0.11 (-3.1%)
  • Year change: -$0.19 (-5.3%)
  • Historical expensive gas price: $5.18 (6/8/22)
  • Diesel current price: $4.08
  • Week change: -$0.04 (-1.0%)
  • Year change: -$0.74 (-15.3%)
  • Historical expensive diesel price: $5.53 (6/26/22)

Oshkosh

  • Gas current price: $3.53
  • Week change: +$0.04 (+1.1%)
  • Year change: -$0.09 (-2.6%)
  • Historical expensive gas price: $4.80 (6/9/22)
  • Diesel current price: $4.18
  • Week change: -$0.03 (-0.8%)
  • Year change: -$0.50 (-10.7%)
  • Historical expensive diesel price: $5.51 (6/28/22)

Sheboygan

  • Gas current price: $3.50
  • Week change: -$0.06 (-1.6%)
  • Year change: -$0.21 (-5.6%)
  • Historical expensive gas price: $4.84 (6/8/22)
  • Diesel current price: $4.04
  • Week change: -$0.04 (-1.1%)
  • Year change: -$0.71 (-15.0%)
  • Historical expensive diesel price: $5.50 (7/1/22)

Wausau

  • Gas current price: $3.65
  • Week change: -$0.07 (-1.9%)
  • Year change: -$0.06 (-1.5%)
  • Historical expensive gas price: $4.93 (6/9/22)
  • Diesel current price: $4.25
  • Week change: -$0.01 (-0.3%)
  • Year change: -$0.44 (-9.4%)
  • Historical expensive diesel price: $5.48 (6/19/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

  1. Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA: $6.12
  2. Orange County, CA: $6.09
  3. Ventura, CA: $6.08

Metros with the least expensive gas

  1. Albany, GA: $3.12
  2. Warner Robins, GA: $3.17
  3. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $3.18

**INSERT STACKER TRACKING CODE HERE, USING HTML CONTENT ELEMENT.

Copyright 2023 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
Police lights
SILVER ALERT UPDATE: Police say missing 75-year-old man found safe
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears
Sign for Brown County's Juvenile Detention Center
Teenager charged for fatal Mason Street crash wants to be removed from adult jail
The best panel in the business, Jason, Rob and Mark, break down the comeback and the home...
On the Clock: Love leads Packers’ comeback in first Lambeau Field start

Latest News

Green Bay police say Christopher Belanger, 41, is missing and endangered
Green Bay police looking for man missing for 3 weeks
Taylor Schabusiness wore a spit hood in Brown County court when she was sentenced for murdering...
WATCH LIVE: Taylor Schabusiness murder sentencing
Pulaski High School sign
Emergency evacuation at Pulaski High School due to threat
The Volunteer Center of Brown County has seen nonprofits seeking help grow since the pandemic...
More nonprofits are seeking volunteers