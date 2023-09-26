Help Wanted: Nonprofits hope to boost volunteer numbers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Nonprofit organizations in our area are trying to boost the number of volunteers, after the pandemic caused a decline in volunteering and those numbers haven’t bounced back.

There are all sorts of volunteer opportunities. The executive director of the Volunteer Center in Brown County says if you have a certain skill, they try to match you with an organization where that skill would be useful.

If you want to help, it’s as simple as coming to the Volunteer Center and finding out what would be a good fit for you.

The Volunteer Center works with more than 80 nonprofit organizations in Brown County. That number has increased since the pandemic as more organizations are looking for help to recruit volunteers.

“We’ve seen quite an incremental increase. Before COVID, we were right around 50 to 60 organizations,” executive director Eric Sponholtz said.

Volunteers are critical to the work they do.

Many organizations are still trying to get to the number of volunteers they had before the pandemic.

“Right now I think we’re getting there. It’s definitely not back to where we were in 2019,” Sponholtz said. “If COVID has taught us anything, it’s how these organizations have to adapt and how programmatically they have to make sure there are opportunities not only for their clients they serve to get involved but also volunteers to get involved as well.”

It’s the 50th anniversary of the Volunteer Center of Brown County.

A donation campaign is underway right now. Every donation will be matched up to $10,000.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.