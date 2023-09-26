Green Bay Police search for missing mother and child

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is asking for community assistance in locating Yasmeen M. Ahlan and her two-year-old daughter, Amina N Amina.

According to police, Yasmeen left her residence in Green Bay on the morning of September 21 and has not returned. She left with her vehicle and items to care for Amina. Her family is worried about her well-being and her overall safety.

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of both Yasmeen and Amina, please contact the Green Bay Police Department and or your local law enforcement jurisdiction. Anyone with information at to the location of Yasmeen and Amina are encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app.

