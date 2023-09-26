Green Bay police looking for man missing for 3 weeks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police are asking agencies statewide to help locate a man who disappeared after being assaulted almost 3 weeks ago.

Christopher Belanger, 41, is considered missing and endangered.

Police say he suffered an injury to his nose during the assault on Sept. 6, which wouldn’t be life-threatening. But he hasn’t been heard from since, and his phone has been off for more than two weeks.

There have been reported sightings in Manitowoc, Kenosha and Waukesha, but Belanger hasn’t made any contact with his family, which is unusual for him.

Belanger is a white man with brown hair and brown eyes, 5′11″ tall and about 210 pounds. He has a tattoo that says “Kate” on his neck and a “Love/Scarlett” tattoo on his upper chest.

He drives a silver Toyota Sienna minivan with Wisconsin license plate AUA 2937.

Anyone who thinks they’ve seen Belanger or his van, or has a lead on his whereabouts, is asked to call Detective Brey at (920) 639-6630 or the Green Bay Police Department, (920) 448-3200.

