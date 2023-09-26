Fond du Lac man charged with 10 counts of child pornography

Allen Moreau was charged with possessing child pornography
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A 28-year-old Fond du Lac man is accused of having pornographic videos of children on his phone after police followed up on a cyber-tip.

Allen Moreau appeared in court Tuesday and was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, police followed up on a tip forwarded from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The phone number was traced to Moreau. He confirmed the number was his, and said he had traded “stuff” on Kik and received some that was probably too young and that he didn’t ask for it.

Police say with a search warrant they found 30 files containing child pornography on Moreau’s phone. He’s being charged for 10 of the videos and photos which investigators say show prepubescent girls, including one who appears to be around pre-kindergarten age.

Each count carries up to 25 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.

The court set Moreau’s bond at $1,500 cash and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Oct. 2. As conditions of his bond, he can’t use or possess any device that can access the internet and can’t have unsupervised contact with anyone under 18.

