Emergency evacuation at Pulaski High School due to threat

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Pulaski High School was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a bomb threat, according to the Pulaski Community School District.

Out of an abundance of caution, authorities, in cooperation with district administration and law enforcement evacuated all high school students and staff to the middle school. No one was injured during this evacuation.

Law enforcement is currently making a sweep of the building, securing the premises as well as ensuring there is no direct threat to students.

Parents are asked to not attempt to come to the middle school to pick up students, in order to keep all students safe and accounted for at this time.

The school will issue a notification when they have been given the all clear.

This is the second time the high school has received a bomb threat in recent days. The school was threatened last Friday as well.

