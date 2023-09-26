Doctors get a longer look at long COVID

A survey looked at COVID patients from 2020 through 2022
By Aisha Morales
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’ve been impacted by lingering effects of COVID-19, you’re not alone. Hundreds of thousands of Americans have been affected by “long COVID.” It’s when you’ve had weeks, even months of lingering symptoms.

A survey by the National Center for Health Statistics says as many as 962,000 children and 17.9 million adults have struggled with long COVID. This data is just in from last year, 2022, providing insight after almost 3 years with COVID-19 in the United States.

However, the total number of people in the U.S. with lingering symptoms varies. The center’s numbers are consistent with previous CDC surveys, but they are lower than earlier studies that focused on long COVID questions. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates up to 23 million people in the U.S. have had long COVID.

Last week, Health and Human Services awarded $45 million in grants across the country to help long COVID clinics across the country and support research.

