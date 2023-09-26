Appleton launches housing development policy task force

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - On Monday, the city of Appleton announced the formation of a task force to address housing needs.

The goal of this task force is to improve housing production in the city and support affordability. Members include the Home Builders Association of the Fox Cities, Realtors Association of Northeast Wisconsin, the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce and Habitat for Humanity Fox Cities.

Kara Homan is the city’s Community and Economic Development Director. She joins Action 2 News in the video above to explain more.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.