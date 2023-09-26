3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The secret of SLU-PP-332

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Researchers at the University of Florida weren’t finished when they quenched the world’s thirst by inventing Gatorade. Now they’ve invented a weight loss drug.

This one doesn’t work like the other weight loss drugs. It tricks your body into thinking you’re exercising, and then it tricks the body into thinking you need more energy from your fat reserves. And the test subjects didn’t experience any more hunger to fuel their hot-rod bodies.

There’s a catch, though, about those test subjects.

Brad Spakowitz has everything you want and need to know about the drug, called SLU-PP-332, in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

