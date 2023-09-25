UNSETTLED THROUGH MIDWEEK BEFORE ANOTHER BIG WARM UP

Scattered showers remain possible this afternoon, especially to the west and southwest of Green Bay. There may even be a few rumbles of thunder too. Very little in the way of rain is expected northeast of Green Bay. Highs will be in the 60s to lower 70s in most spots.

The disturbance kicking off the rain today will be swirling through the region over the next few days. It’ll take until late Wednesday to get it out of here. The heaviest rain through midweek will fall in southwestern Wisconsin (1-3″), while closer to home, most folks get a quarter to half an inch. Any rain is welcome, especially since many of us have only received half of our normal rainfall in the past 30 days. In general, higher amounts of moisture are expected SW of Green Bay with lighter amounts to the northeast.

Additional Rainfall Through Tuesday Night (WBAY)

Temperatures will be in the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday with mild overnight lows in the 50s. We’ll rebound to around 70° on Thursday and then into the mid 70s on Friday. I still think we’ll be around 80° for the coming weekend.

Packers fans are already looking ahead to Thursday night’s clash against the visiting Detroit Lions.... The weather at Lambeau Field looks good! Mostly moonlit with mild kickoff temperatures in the lower 60s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: E 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: E 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, especially WEST. HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered thundershowers, mainly SOUTHWEST. LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms, especially SOUTHWEST. A bit breezy. HIGH: 69 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. HIGH: 67 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable. HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 80

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.