Sen. Bob Menendez reiterates innocence despite indictment on corruption charges

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., speaks during a news conference, Sept. 20, 2022, on Capitol Hill in...
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., speaks during a news conference, Sept. 20, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Menendez and his wife have been indicted on charges of bribery. Federal prosecutors on Friday announced the charges against the 69-year-old Democrat nearly six years after an earlier criminal case against him ended with a deadlocked jury. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, file)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sen. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, said he’s not resigning Monday morning in the midst of calls for his resignation after his indictment on corruption charges.

He’s reiterated his innocence. “I ask for nothing more and deserve nothing less,” he said.

He wants there to be a pause while facts are gathered and vowed to continue to work for the people of New Jersey as their senior senator.

Menendez said, in trying to explain the evidence against him, that he has a habit of carrying around envelopes of cash.

He’s already gathered a primary challenge from Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey.

A growing number of Democrats are calling for Menendez to step down. Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman became the first Democratic senator to do so.

Menendez, the Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, and his wife Nadine were indicted on Friday.

He was accused of using his position to aid Egypt and also to pressure federal prosecutors to drop a case against a friend.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

WLUK
Inmate captured after escaping Drug Abuse Correctional Center in Oshkosh
Robert Hurd was reportedly struck by a pickup truck while traveling across the country raising...
Bicyclist hit, killed by pickup truck while riding to raise money for injured cyclists
Bystanders and police officers are seen working together for several minutes to lift the...
Police, bystanders lift overturned car off 19-year-old driver, saving his life
Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Soldier returns from deployment to surprise wife at Luke Bryan concert
A 19-year-old college student at UW Green Bay vanished 25 years ago this week and she’s never...
Cold Case: 19-year-old Amber Wilde disappeared in Green Bay 25 years ago

Latest News

Ja'Marcus Bullard said he was walking to a job interview when he passed a waterway and saw a...
GRAPHIC: Florida officials identify woman whose body was found inside an alligator's mouth
FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12,...
Driver pleads not guilty in Vermont crash that killed actor Treat Williams
Thomas VanLanen was reported missing from his home on Green Bay's west side
SILVER ALERT: Green Bay police search for missing 75-year-old man
Josef Newgarden (2) drives alongside Colton Herta during an IndyCar auto race at World Wide...
IndyCar to return to the historic Milwaukee Mile in 2024