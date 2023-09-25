SCATTERED SHOWERS, ESPECIALLY TO THE WEST

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Steve Beylon
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT
Our weather has been slow to change over the past few days... Swirling low pressure to our west continues to produce plenty of rain across central and western Wisconsin. Any showers today across eastern Wisconsin will be more “hit and miss”. Otherwise, look for a mostly cloudy sky, with a little more sun towards the Upper Michigan border and into Door County.

While cloud cover will slow down the rising temperatures during the day, it will still be on the warm side. Most of our highs will be in the lower 70s. As this disturbance drifts into the Corn Belt and Lower Great Lakes through the midweek, we will see a modest cooling trend.

This wobbling weathermaker will soon move southeast and give us additional rain chances through Wednesday. The heaviest rain will fall in southwestern Wisconsin (1-3″), while closer to home, most folks get a quarter to half an inch. Any rain is welcome, especially since many of us have only received half of our normal rainfall in the past 30 days.

Packers fans are already looking ahead to Thursday night’s clash against the visiting Detroit Lions.... The weather at Lambeau Field looks good! Mostly moonlit with mild kickoff temperatures in the lower 60s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: E 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: E 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, especially WEST. HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered thundershowers, mainly SOUTHWEST. LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms, especially SOUTHWEST. A bit breezy. HIGH: 69 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. HIGH: 67 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 80

