Police watching school zones for speed enforcement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - All this week school zones will have more police officer on hand to curb speeding. This is an effort to several local schools in Brown County.

Several jurisdictions are taking part and they’re writing tickets to drivers who don’t obey the speed limit.

”Our goal is never to write tickets, it’s to try and get people to change their behavior and make the roads and schools as safe as possible,” said Captain Clint Beguhn of the Green Bay Police Department.

”We’ve dedicated more than just our normal patrol response. They’re out there, always out there looking for speeders, especially around schools, but we’re dedicating officers who aren’t responding to calls so they can focus on the high schools, switching to the elementary schools as those open up in the morning and doing the same thing in the afternoon,” said Captain Beguhn.

When children are present, it’s 15 miles per hour in school zones.

Police say these reminders are good for everyone to be sure to slow down and obey road signs.

”Slow down when you come up to a school zone. Really pay attention to what you’re doing out there. We have a lot of kids out there with the start of school. A lot of them aren’t so familiar with the route to and from school they may be preoccupied.” said Captain Beguhn.

Be sure to stop for pedestrians and avoid distractions.

”We’re so focused in thinking what we’re going to do when we get there that we’re not really focused on what we’re doing in the car so just keeping your eyes up, head turning and looking,” explained Captain Beguhn.

Officials say by setting these good driving habits early in the year, they hope to have it carry on throughout the entire school year.

Speeding--especially in school zones--can cost you.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation a fine is about 200 to more than 800 dollars or higher.

Officials are stressing it’s just not worth it.

