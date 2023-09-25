Local veterans prepare for Freedom to Liberty Tour: A Mission of Healing

59 veterans from Northeast Wisconsin will make history this week, as part of the first ever honor flight to New York City.
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - 59 veterans from Northeast Wisconsin will make history this week, as part of the first ever honor flight to New York City.

For these veterans, who served during the Global War on Terror, visiting the 9/11 Memorial and Museum with a group of fellow veterans is something they never dreamt would be possible.

“I’ve never been to New York in my life, I’ve never seen the memorials, the only time I’ve seen what actually happened there is on our way to Afghanistan, we were in a military aircraft and we were one of the first ones to be able to fly over Ground Zero after the planes hit the towers and the pilot actually tipped the plane on its side and said, ‘Hey guys, this is why you’re going to do what you’re going to do,’” recalls Josh McFaul, who served in the Army from 1997-2003.

Thanks to Old Glory Honor Flight, McFaul and 58 other veterans will fly from Appleton to New York City on Thursday. Along with the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, they will visit the Statue of Liberty and the Freedom Tower.

“We know that our younger veterans are struggling, we know that there needs to be some more support out there for them and we thought this is a great way to highlight them and to do something special,” says Diane MacDonald, Old Glory Honor Flight Executive Director.

The veterans traveling on this honor flight range in age from their mid-20′s to mid-60′s. Many still suffer from PTSD from their time in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“I’ve always been told by therapists that acceptance is a big thing, you have to accept what happened and that’s an awful big word, it’s easy to say it, it’s very hard to do it, so hopefully this trip provides a little bit of acceptance and healing and start that journey, that lifelong journey of healing,” says McFaul.

“Veterans walk into a room and they have that instant bond and that instant ease, we hope that happens right from that check-in point at the airport on Thursday morning,” adds MacDonald with a smile.

Action 2 News Reporter Jeff Alexander and Photographer Bill Kumbalek are joining this first-of-its-kind honor flight.

Watch for their reports beginning Thursday night at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
WLUK
Inmate captured after escaping Drug Abuse Correctional Center in Oshkosh
Police lights
SILVER ALERT UPDATE: Police say missing 75-year-old man found safe
Robert Hurd was reportedly struck by a pickup truck while traveling across the country raising...
Bicyclist hit, killed by pickup truck while riding to raise money for injured cyclists
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) celebrates after an NFL football game against...
Jordan Love rallies Packers to 18-17 win over Saints

Latest News

59 veterans from Northeast Wisconsin will make history this week, as part of the first ever...
Local veterans prepare for Freedom to Liberty Tour: A Mission of Healing
De Pere High School
De Pere school board considers new high school
De Pere school board considers new high school
De Pere school board considers new high school
Taylor Schabusiness in court during the second phase of her homicide trial in Brown County
Schabusiness attorney withdraws request to delay sentencing