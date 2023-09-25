Local veterans prepare for Freedom to Liberty Tour: A Mission of Healing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - 59 veterans from Northeast Wisconsin will make history this week, as part of the first ever honor flight to New York City.

For these veterans, who served during the Global War on Terror, visiting the 9/11 Memorial and Museum with a group of fellow veterans is something they never dreamt would be possible.

“I’ve never been to New York in my life, I’ve never seen the memorials, the only time I’ve seen what actually happened there is on our way to Afghanistan, we were in a military aircraft and we were one of the first ones to be able to fly over Ground Zero after the planes hit the towers and the pilot actually tipped the plane on its side and said, ‘Hey guys, this is why you’re going to do what you’re going to do,’” recalls Josh McFaul, who served in the Army from 1997-2003.

Thanks to Old Glory Honor Flight, McFaul and 58 other veterans will fly from Appleton to New York City on Thursday. Along with the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, they will visit the Statue of Liberty and the Freedom Tower.

“We know that our younger veterans are struggling, we know that there needs to be some more support out there for them and we thought this is a great way to highlight them and to do something special,” says Diane MacDonald, Old Glory Honor Flight Executive Director.

The veterans traveling on this honor flight range in age from their mid-20′s to mid-60′s. Many still suffer from PTSD from their time in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“I’ve always been told by therapists that acceptance is a big thing, you have to accept what happened and that’s an awful big word, it’s easy to say it, it’s very hard to do it, so hopefully this trip provides a little bit of acceptance and healing and start that journey, that lifelong journey of healing,” says McFaul.

“Veterans walk into a room and they have that instant bond and that instant ease, we hope that happens right from that check-in point at the airport on Thursday morning,” adds MacDonald with a smile.

