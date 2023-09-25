IndyCar to return to the historic Milwaukee Mile in 2024

Josef Newgarden (2) drives alongside Colton Herta during an IndyCar auto race at World Wide...
Josef Newgarden (2) drives alongside Colton Herta during an IndyCar auto race at World Wide Technology Raceway, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Madison, Ill.(Jeff Roberson | AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WBAY) - In a joint news release, Penske Entertainment and Wisconsin State Fair Park officials on Monday announced a multi-year agreement that will bring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES back to the historic Milwaukee Mile, the iconic one-mile oval, beginning in 2024.

The series returns to Milwaukee for the first time since 2015. Additionally, next year’s event will feature the first-ever INDYCAR SERIES doubleheader at the Milwaukee Mile with a Labor Day weekend celebration scheduled for Friday-Sunday, August 30-September 1, 2024.

According to a news release issued jointly by INDYCAR and Wisconsin State Fair Park, the Milwaukee Mile is the world’s most historic operating speedway, hosting races since 1903. Open-wheel racing began competing at the Mile in 1939 and there has been a total of 114 INDYCAR races hosted at the track over the course of nine decades.

Wisconsin State Fair Park, which annually hosts one of the nation’s most popular State Fairs in early August, will host the INDYCAR weekend at the Milwaukee Mile as the event promoter, with support from INDYCAR.

The two races at the Milwaukee Mile are expected to feature prominently in the battle for next season’s NTT NDYCAR SERIES championship as they will serve as rounds 15 and 16 of the 17-race 2024 season schedule, which was announced earlier today.

In addition to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the news release says the rising stars of racing will also compete at the Milwaukee Mile during the Aug. 30-Sept. 1 weekend. INDY NXT by Firestone (formerly Indy Lights), which has hosted 27 races at the iconic track in its history, will also return to the Mile in 2024. More information on the Labor Day weekend festival will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for next season’s INDYCAR weekend at the Milwaukee Mile are expected to go on sale in January. Fans interested in purchasing tickets can sign up now and learn more HERE.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLUK
Inmate captured after escaping Drug Abuse Correctional Center in Oshkosh
Robert Hurd was reportedly struck by a pickup truck while traveling across the country raising...
Bicyclist hit, killed by pickup truck while riding to raise money for injured cyclists
Bystanders and police officers are seen working together for several minutes to lift the...
Police, bystanders lift overturned car off 19-year-old driver, saving his life
Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Soldier returns from deployment to surprise wife at Luke Bryan concert
A 19-year-old college student at UW Green Bay vanished 25 years ago this week and she’s never...
Cold Case: 19-year-old Amber Wilde disappeared in Green Bay 25 years ago

Latest News

Thomas VanLanen was reported missing from his home on Green Bay's west side
SILVER ALERT: Green Bay police search for missing 75-year-old man
The superintendent says the district is growing by 100 students every year
De Pere discusses new high school
FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
Orders for free COVID-19 tests start Monday
Donations are being collected Monday, September 25, through Thursday, October 26.
Coats for Kids Drive keeps children warm