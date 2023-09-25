IndyCar to return to the historic Milwaukee Mile in 2024

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WBAY) - In a joint news release, Penske Entertainment and Wisconsin State Fair Park officials on Monday announced a multi-year agreement that will bring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES back to the historic Milwaukee Mile, the iconic one-mile oval, beginning in 2024.

The series returns to Milwaukee for the first time since 2015. Additionally, next year’s event will feature the first-ever INDYCAR SERIES doubleheader at the Milwaukee Mile with a Labor Day weekend celebration scheduled for Friday-Sunday, August 30-September 1, 2024.

According to a news release issued jointly by INDYCAR and Wisconsin State Fair Park, the Milwaukee Mile is the world’s most historic operating speedway, hosting races since 1903. Open-wheel racing began competing at the Mile in 1939 and there has been a total of 114 INDYCAR races hosted at the track over the course of nine decades.

Wisconsin State Fair Park, which annually hosts one of the nation’s most popular State Fairs in early August, will host the INDYCAR weekend at the Milwaukee Mile as the event promoter, with support from INDYCAR.

The two races at the Milwaukee Mile are expected to feature prominently in the battle for next season’s NTT NDYCAR SERIES championship as they will serve as rounds 15 and 16 of the 17-race 2024 season schedule, which was announced earlier today.

In addition to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the news release says the rising stars of racing will also compete at the Milwaukee Mile during the Aug. 30-Sept. 1 weekend. INDY NXT by Firestone (formerly Indy Lights), which has hosted 27 races at the iconic track in its history, will also return to the Mile in 2024. More information on the Labor Day weekend festival will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for next season’s INDYCAR weekend at the Milwaukee Mile are expected to go on sale in January. Fans interested in purchasing tickets can sign up now and learn more HERE.

