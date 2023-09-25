Hundreds of dogs attend movie screening, breaking record

Two hundred nineteen dogs and their owners came to see Chase, Rocky, Skye and the rest of the...
Two hundred nineteen dogs and their owners came to see Chase, Rocky, Skye and the rest of the animated canines in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Talk about a dog-gone good time, and a historic one to boot.

On Sunday Paramount Pictures, Best Friends Animal Society and Street Food Cinema invited families with dogs to come see “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.”

Two hundred nineteen dogs and their owners came to see Chase, Rocky, Skye and the rest of the animated canines in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park.

That was enough to set a Guinness World Record for “most dogs attending a film screening,” according to a YouTube video from Paramount Pictures Internationa.

The film, from Paramount, Spin Master Entertainment and Nickelodeon Movies, is scheduled to open nationally on Friday.

The pups got a preview of the animated adventure in Los Angeles. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLUK
Inmate captured after escaping Drug Abuse Correctional Center in Oshkosh
Robert Hurd was reportedly struck by a pickup truck while traveling across the country raising...
Bicyclist hit, killed by pickup truck while riding to raise money for injured cyclists
Bystanders and police officers are seen working together for several minutes to lift the...
Police, bystanders lift overturned car off 19-year-old driver, saving his life
Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Soldier returns from deployment to surprise wife at Luke Bryan concert
A 19-year-old college student at UW Green Bay vanished 25 years ago this week and she’s never...
Cold Case: 19-year-old Amber Wilde disappeared in Green Bay 25 years ago

Latest News

FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
Orders for free COVID-19 tests start Monday
Thomas VanLanen was reported missing from his home on Green Bay's west side
Green Bay police searching for missing 75-year-old man
FILE - Italian actress Sophia Loren smiles during a photo call for "Human Voice," (Voce Umana)...
Film legend Sophia Loren has successful surgery after fracturing a leg in a fall at home, agent says
Donations are being collected Monday, September 25, through Thursday, October 26.
Coats for Kids Drive keeps children warm