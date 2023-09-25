Green Bay police searching for missing 75-year-old man

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The Green Bay Police Department is asking for help in locating a 75-year-old man.

Police say 75-year-old Thomas VanLanen walked away from his home around 5:30 Monday morning. They say he has a condition that has symptoms similar to dementia.

Officials say he’s 5′10″ and was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket and red white and blue pajama pants. He’s also known to walk the trails on the east side of Green Bay

If you’ve seen Thomas and know where he might be, please call the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208.

