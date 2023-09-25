The Glass Orchard prepares nearly 2,000 pumpkins for annual event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It is officially fall and one area business is looking to help people decorate for the season with the help of some heat.

The Glass Orchard will be hosting their 7th Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch Sale on Saturday, Oct. 7, Sunday, Oct. 8, Saturday, Oct. 14, and Sunday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year’s sale will feature nearly 2,000 glass-blown pumpkins that the owner, Dawn Passineau, said they have been preparing since the beginning of the year. She said the annual sale is also a chance for people to learn about the glass-blowing process for free.

“You’ll see us gathering the glass out of the furnace,” Passineau said. “It’s at 2,000 degrees. Molten glass sitting in there. Then we will bring that out, apply color, inflate it, go into a mold.

Passineau said they will be hosting glass-blowing demonstrations on the first day of the sale for people to see. She also said the first day of the sale is when the largest variety of pumpkins will be available to purchase. For more information on the Glass Orchard and their annual sale click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.