GBAPS Board to vote on the fate of Leonardo da Vinci School for Gifted Learners

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Monday, the Green Bay Area Public School Board of Education will vote on whether or not to remove Leonardo da Vinci School of Gifted Learners from a closing resolution.

At its last meeting on September 11, Superintendent Doctor Claude Tiller announced moving students from the da Vinci School to Webster Elementary would not help the district’s overall goals of addressing aging facilities, declining enrollment, and projected budget deficits.

The District pointed to several reasons for the change, saying it couldn’t justify the move, as it didn’t fit the guidance listed in the master plan.

The resulting plan should respect recent investments and prioritize the utilization of the newest facilities. Dr. Tiller respected that there has been a recent investment in Leonardo da Vinci School and a move to Webster Elementary would require additional investments into Webster.

The resulting plan should target reducing operational costs by 10 percent. Dr. Tiller said moving da Vinci to Webster does not create any long-term savings

Any boundary revisions associated with proposed school consolidations should, as much as possible, minimize change for Green Bay area students, families, and district operations. “Since Leonardo da Vinci is a school with no boundaries, keeping da Vinci in the future task force efforts in boundary study only provide a long-term uncertainty for the da Vinci students, staff and families would seem unnecessary,” Dr. Tiller said.





On Monday’s meeting agenda, the Board is expected to select a consulting firm to complete the boundary and equity analysis.

The Board will also discuss whether or not to approve a settlement offer for Government Entities Claims against JUUL. In 2021, the school district joined a mass action lawsuit with other Wisconsin school districts against JUUL Labs.

Wisconsin received $14.7 million as part of a larger $438.5 million lawsuit among 33 states.

Monday’s meeting begins at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.