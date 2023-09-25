De Pere school board considers new high school

The superintendent said the district is growing by about 100 students every year
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Unified School District of De Pere is holding a special meeting Monday night to discuss building a new high school.

Superintendent Chris Thompson says the district increases by about 100 students every year.

“We are looking at future projections. We’re actually crowded from grades 5 and up. Foxview Intermediate School is already over capacity. The middle school is right at capacity right now. The high school is just under capacity. The high school will start feeling full at 1,300 students and we’re crouching in on 1,500 students,” the superintendent said.

He said the Facilities Task Force recommended building a new high school. The current high school would become a 7th and 8th grade middle school as well as house the district’s early learning site for 4K.

The current middle school would be a second intermedia school. Grade 4 would move up to the intermedia schools along with grades 5 and 6.

The total cost would be $206.6 million, including scheduled maintenance for the six buildings.

Thompson added that the city of De Pere is a popular place to live and has a quality product in terms of education, but when the buildings start to get overcrowded it needs to be addressed.

“When we say that we are the lowest, this school year we were at $5.49. That’s $2 or $3 beneath all of our neighboring districts. When you look at that impact right now, they’ve taken those funds and put them toward their facilities towards their operations. It’s just time that we need to catch up to that,” Thompson said.

The district will send surveys at the end of October to see if the community is willing to support these recommendations in terms of the cost.

The district will then consider potential referendum questions and figure out if it would be best suited for the April or November 2024 ballot. The superintendent says the district wants to get this right and continue providing quality education.

