CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October

Forget pumpkin spice. For cheese lovers, fall is turning into the season of the CurderBurger.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Forget pumpkin spice. For cheese lovers, fall is turning into the season of the CurderBurger.

For the third year in a row, the popular Dairy State restaurant is bringing back what it calls the “ooey gooey golden goodness.” The burger that began as an April Fool’s joke is set to come back next week for a limited time.

The restaurant chain describes it as a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a blend of yellow and white cheddar Cheese Curds that have been lumped together and breaded.

The countdown until next Monday begins now. Culver’s will begin dishing them out on Oct. 2, but it did not how long they plan to keep them in stock.

Culver’s originally tweeted about a CurderBurger on April 1, 2021, and people wanted one so badly, the company started making them and released them a little more than six months later, on Oct. 14, which is, of course, National Cheese Curd Day.

Almost exactly a year later, Wisconsin’s version of the McRib made its second appearance on menus and stayed there for the rest of October. Now, we’ll see how long these last.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
WLUK
Inmate captured after escaping Drug Abuse Correctional Center in Oshkosh
Police lights
SILVER ALERT UPDATE: Police say missing 75-year-old man found safe
Robert Hurd was reportedly struck by a pickup truck while traveling across the country raising...
Bicyclist hit, killed by pickup truck while riding to raise money for injured cyclists
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) celebrates after an NFL football game against...
Jordan Love rallies Packers to 18-17 win over Saints

Latest News

Sign for Brown County's Juvenile Detention Center
Teenager charged for fatal Mason Street crash wants to be removed from adult jail
School zone sign (generic)
Police watching school zones for speed enforcement
The Green Bay Area Public School District’s master plan gets an update that will change the...
GBAPS Board to vote on the fate of Leonardo da Vinci School for Gifted Learners
GBAPS board meeting
GBAPS Meeting