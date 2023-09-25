On the Clock: Love leads Packers’ comeback in first Lambeau Field start

By Eric Boynton
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Jordan Love led the Packers back from a 17-point deficit for a win over the Saints in his first Lambeau Field start. The best panel in the business, Jason, Rob and Mark, break down the comeback and the home opener in this week’s On the Clock.

Topics this week include:

  • Best part of the comeback against New Orleans
  • Was it a comeback for Joe Barry and his defense after the Falcons loss?
  • Rashan Gary’s three sack performance
  • Most impressive rookie thus far
  • What does the comeback mean if Green Bay falls to Detroit on Thursday?

