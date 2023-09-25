On the Clock: Love leads Packers’ comeback in first Lambeau Field start

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Jordan Love led the Packers back from a 17-point deficit for a win over the Saints in his first Lambeau Field start. The best panel in the business, Jason, Rob and Mark, break down the comeback and the home opener in this week’s On the Clock.

Topics this week include:

Best part of the comeback against New Orleans

Was it a comeback for Joe Barry and his defense after the Falcons loss?

Rashan Gary’s three sack performance

Most impressive rookie thus far

What does the comeback mean if Green Bay falls to Detroit on Thursday?

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.