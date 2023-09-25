8 injured when JetBlue flight from Ecuador hits severe turbulence as it approaches Fort Lauderdale

The injured were taken by paramedics to the hospital for treatment and evaluation, the...
The injured were taken by paramedics to the hospital for treatment and evaluation, the statement said.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A JetBlue flight from Ecuador to Fort Lauderdale hit extreme turbulence while landing in Florida on Monday, injuring seven passengers and a crew member, the airline said in a statement.

JetBlue flight 1256 was headed from Guayaquil, Ecuador, to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for a landing shortly after 5 a.m. when it “experienced sudden severe turbulence as it neared Florida,” the statement said.

The injured were taken by paramedics to the hospital for treatment and evaluation, the statement said. The airline said it could not comment on the severity of the injuries. Broward County Fire-Rescue, which treated the injured, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The airline said the Airbus 320 twin-engine plane was taken out of service for inspection.

The Fort Lauderdale airport directed all questions to the airline.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLUK
Inmate captured after escaping Drug Abuse Correctional Center in Oshkosh
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
Robert Hurd was reportedly struck by a pickup truck while traveling across the country raising...
Bicyclist hit, killed by pickup truck while riding to raise money for injured cyclists
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) celebrates after an NFL football game against...
Jordan Love rallies Packers to 18-17 win over Saints
Bystanders and police officers are seen working together for several minutes to lift the...
Police, bystanders lift overturned car off 19-year-old driver, saving his life

Latest News

This Aug. 17, 2021 photo shows Quagga mussels cover the engine of a Bell P-39 Airacobra...
Historians race to find Great Lakes shipwrecks before invasive mussels destroy them
A plaque showing the names of some of the victims of the August 2019 mass shooting is pictured...
Texas Walmart shooter agrees to pay more than $5M to families over 2019 racist attack
In this photo provided by I AM ALS, Dan Tate, right, delivers a printed petition from ALS...
Experimental treatment pushed by ALS patients gets day before FDA, but agency unconvinced it works
Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey on Monday addressed the corruption charges brought against him.
Democratic Sen. Menendez rejects calls to resign, says cash found in home was not bribe proceeds