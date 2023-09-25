3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Part of an asteroid and more leftover coffee grounds

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sometimes 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES aren’t enough.

Brad Spakowitz has a couple of follow-ups to recent reports. First, the OSIRIS-REx returned to Earth (3 brilliant minutes ahead of schedule, we want to point out) with a piece of an asteroid. Brad talks more about the contents of the capsule and what’s next for the OSIRIS-REx mission.

Then, he revisits last week’s 3 BREWLLIANT MINUTES on new uses for old coffee grounds that otherwise create a lot of waste. This new solution comes from South Dakota, and it could reduce more food waste.

Reduce, reuse, and revisit with Brad.

