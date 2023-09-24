RAIN CHANCES CONTINUE THROUGH WEDNESDAY

A slow moving area of low pressure will keep rain chances going through the middle of the week. The most significant moisture looks to occur Monday night into Tuesday, especially south of a line from Wausau to Green Bay.

For tonight... look for variably cloudy skies and lows mainly in the 50s. A few showers may redevelop late.

We’ll have more clouds than sun on Monday. While the chance of a showers will continue, many spots probably won’t receive significant moisture. Highs will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s with ESE winds 5 to 15 mph.

Rain looks to become more concentrated Monday night and Tuesday for areas south of HWY 29. Model projections suggest anywhere from 1/2″ to over 2″ could fall in spots across our southern counties. Much lighter amounts are expected to the NE of Green Bay. Showers may linger Tuesday night and into the first half of Wednesday too. Any rain is welcome considering the drought conditions across Wisconsin right now.

The weather pattern will flip-flop completely by the end of the week leading to another big warm up. Highs well into the 70s if not lower 80s are on the table again for next weekend... with plenty of sunshine.

For folks heading to the Lions/Packers game Thursday night at Lambeau... mainly clear skies are expected with kickoff temps in the low 60s and 50s by the end of the game.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: ESE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: E 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Mild. A few showers are possible. LOW: 58

MONDAY: More clouds than sun. Chance of a few showers. HIGH: 72 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Areas of rain, mainly SOUTH. HIGH: 68 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Chance of morning showers. Drying out in the afternoon. HIGH: 647 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. HIGH: 79

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.