Inmate captured after escaping Drug Abuse Correctional Center in Oshkosh

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In less than an hour, an inmate from the Drug Abuse Correctional Center in Oshkosh had escaped and was captured without incident.

On Sunday at 12:25 a.m. the Oshkosh Police Department was made aware of an inmate who escaped from the Drug Abuse Correctional Center located at 4280 Sherman Rd. This is a minimum security facility run by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

The inmate was identified as Brian S. Esser, 33. He was originally convicted for Take and Drive Vehicle without Owners Consent, Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude an Officer, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Bail Jumping.

The Oshkosh Police Department with the assistance from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, the Appleton Police Department, and the Kaukauna Police Department began a search of the area.

Esser was found and taken into custody without incident near the intersection of Hwy 76 and Hwy 41 at 1:22 a.m. Sunday.

Officials are asking the public for any information regarding this incident. You’re asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

If you have information about this incident, but with to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 or go to www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org.

