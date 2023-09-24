Fans celebrate the return of football to Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There was plenty of excitement off the field Sunday afternoon; crowds of eager fans returned to Lambeau Field for the first game of the regular season.

As the season kicks off, fans said they’re feeling excited and hopeful about the outcome. Visitors from near and far came for the home opener game experience. The excitement was contagious; some fans firing up the grill on the grass, playing catch, decked out in their finest green and gold attire.

“I think we’re ready to go. I see the friendship and the comradely between the players and everybody’s working together as a team,” said Vicki Collins, a Packers fan at a tailgate party.

Some fans said it feels strange not to have Aaron Rodgers on the team anymore., but now, all eyes are on Jordan Love.

“I’m sad he got hurt playing for the Jets but.. it happens,” said Packers fan, Jolene Bubolz.

While Sunday marks the return of the Green Bay Packers to Lambeau Field, there’s still a whole season ahead to look forward to.

