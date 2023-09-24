FALL WEATHER ARRIVES IN TIME FOR HOME OPENER, ISOLATED SHOWERS TONIGHT THRU TUESDAY

IT’S GAMEDAY AND THE FIRST HOME OPENER FOR THE GREEN BAY PACKERES! The weather looks to mostly cooperate with fall temperatures returning in time to northeast Wisconsin, but there will be more cloud cover than sunshine. There’s also a chance for isolated sprinkles in the afternoon, but it won’t impact the game overall. The chances of isolated showers is LOW as dry air continues to blow into our area. Highs will be back to normal in the upper 60s and lower 70s with low humidity.

The occluded system over the Dakotas is predicted to move slowly to the southeast toward the Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois border by Monday continuing our chance for isolated showers through Monday night into Tuesday. No widespread showers and storms are expected, but isolated showers could impact your work and/or school drive. The heavier precipitation will stay in western Wisconsin as the occluded front will be closer to that area then northeast Wisconsin. Our rain chance will end by late Tuesday night.

Temperatures will stay fall like throughout the entire week thanks to high pressure in eastern Canada. Sunshine will return by the end of the work week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: E 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: E 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, back to normal highs. Isolated afternoon showers possible. HIGH: 70

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers possible. LOW: 59

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, chances of isolated showers. HIGH: 72 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Showers possible, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 69 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, cooler. HIGH: 66 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 68 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warming up. HIGH: 74 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 77

