Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts”: Packers vs. Saints

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With the Green Bay Packers (1-1) finally set for their home opener against the New Orleans Saints (2-0), it’s time to get in the know and ready to go with Dave Schroeder’s “Fast 5 Pack Facts.”

#1 Lovin’ it: Jordan Love has exceeded all expectations for the start of a new era, tossing 6 touchdown passes with 0 interceptions through 2 weeks. Extrapolation is crazy this early in a season, but he is on pace for 51 TD and 0 INT. Just saying. No QB could attain such numbers, but he has shown a knack for putting the ball in the end zone, without costly turnovers so far. And the season? Has started with Love facing the music of loud opponent stadiums. Lambeau Field should offer him a nice advantage in this one as he looks to continue his hot start.

#2 Injury Issues: The Packers will be without 5 starters: LT David Bakhtiari, LG Elgton Jenkins, RB Aaron Jones, WR Christian Watson, and CB Jaire Alexander.

The Saints will be without former Packers RB Jamaal Williams, who suffered a hamstring injury last week and is on injured reserve.

#3 Will the real defense please stand up?: The Packers defense was tenacious and quick to rally to the ball in Week 1 against the Bears. That same defense failed to stop the run, or much of anything, in Atlanta. Playing with a lead things looked good enough, until the 4th quarter. To a man, the defenders insist the Atlanta loss didn’t feature their true colors. They aim to prove this year will be much better than the disappointing 2022 campaign. But until consistency arrives with that unit, there will be doubters. And they know it.

#4 Turnover tale: The Packers have yet to turn the ball over through 2 weeks. They are one of only 5 teams to own that distinction. And a turnover-free performance could save them in a short-handed situation like today.

#5 Swiss Army Knife Returns: Saints do-everything weapon Taysom Hill returns to Lambeau Field. He was on the Packers training camp roster in 2017 before heading to New Orleans. He has done everything for the Saints in subsequent seasons. He can throw, run, and even catch the ball. He may be listed as a quarterback, but he has the physicality of a running back. The Packers are well aware of the need to locate and defend #7 on any snap he plays.

Prediction: Saints 23, Packers 17

As always, tune in to Action 2 News for the best Packers postgame coverage around. We will have highlights in reports at 5:30 and 10:00 p.m. and full analysis and breakdowns for 30 minutes on Sunday Sports Night Cover 2 at 10:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.