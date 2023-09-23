WATCH - Operation Football: Week 6
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah outlasted Appleton North in a defensive struggle in our Game of the Week. Meanwhile in the North Eastern, Fox Valley Lutheran and Luxemburg-Casco picked up big road wins. Dave Schroeder breaks down all of the highlights, including the catch of the year, in this week’s Operation Football.
Check out scores from around the state:
Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 52, Princeton 12
Adams-Friendship 39, Westfield 0
Alma-Pepin 56, Blair-Taylor 24
Almond-Bancroft 52, Newman Catholic 14
Altoona 16, Viroqua 7
Amherst 49, Spencer 14
Aquinas 28, Westby 20
Auburndale 44, Marathon 29
Badger 56, Burlington 28
Baldwin-Woodville 42, Osceola 14
Baraboo 42, La Crosse Logan 17
Bay Port 70, Green Bay Southwest 0
Beaver Dam 27, Watertown 21
Belleville 18, Fennimore 6
Black Hawk 12, River Ridge 6
Black River Falls 14, Arcadia 12
Bonduel 28, Marinette 7
Boyceville 28, Glenwood City 0
Brookfield Academy 35, Kenosha Christian Life 13
Brookfield East 49, West Allis Central 0
Bruce 62, Lake Holcombe 0
Cadott 12, Clear Lake 0
Cashton 14, Bangor 10
Catholic Memorial 35, New Berlin West 7
Clinton 33, Markesan 6
Cochrane-Fountain City 41, Augusta 6
Colby 43, Pittsville 16
Columbus 48, Edgewood 8
Crandon 48, Gwinn, Mich. 6
Cumberland 21, Bloomer 8
D.C. Everest 21, Wisconsin Rapids 14
Darlington 20, Mineral Point 13
Deerfield 29, St. Mary 27
Durand-Arkansaw 59, Osseo-Fairchild 20
Edgar 43, Abbotsford 0
Eleva-Strum 30, Whitehall 14
Elk Mound 50, Fall Creek 20
Elmwood-Plum City 60, Colfax 32
Evansville 23, Jefferson 20
Fall River/Rio 45, Pardeeville 43
Flambeau 70, Luck 40
Fond du Lac 35, Appleton East 0
Fox Valley Lutheran 35, Little Chute 19
Germantown 44, West Allis Hale 28
Gilman 28, Owen-Withee 6
Grantsburg 50, Unity 22
Greenfield 60, South Milwaukee 29
Hamilton 50, Marquette University 21
Hillsboro 25, Riverdale 20
Holmen 27, Sparta 24
Homestead 32, West Bend East 6
Horicon 35, Cambridge 28
Hortonville 56, Wausau East 0
Hudson 48, Eau Claire Memorial 0
Hurley def. Rib Lake/Prentice, forfeit
Ithaca 44, Boscobel 6
Johnson Creek 43, Lourdes Academy 0
Kaukauna 42, Oshkosh West 35
Kenosha Bradford 31, Racine Park 21
Kenosha Indian Trail 47, Racine Horlick 38
Kettle Moraine 15, Waukesha West 6
Kewaunee 47, Mishicot 6
Kiel 49, Chilton 19
Kimberly 48, Oshkosh North 13
La Crosse Central 23, Tomah 7
Lake Mills 20, New Glarus 0
Lakeland 19, Antigo 7
Lakeside Lutheran 43, Turner 13
Lena 48, Algoma 20
Lodi 44, Milwaukee Science 14
Lomira 49, North Fond du Lac 0
Luck def. Valley Christian, forfeit
Luther 35, Brookwood 0
Luxemburg-Casco 24, Freedom 14
Marshall 42, Dodgeland 6
Marshfield 71, Appleton West 6
Mauston 42, Poynette 23
Mayville 19, Omro 7
McFarland 39, Edgerton 33
Medford Area 36, Hayward 7
Melrose-Mindoro 28, Independence 8
Menasha 44, Sheboygan South 21
Menomonee Falls 21, Brookfield Central 7
Milton 28, Portage 21
Milw. King 35, Milwaukee Riverside University 0
Milwaukee South 20, Milw. Washington 2
Monroe 48, Delavan-Darien 0
Mosinee 42, Rhinelander 0
Mount Horeb 42, Fort Atkinson 14
Mukwonago 28, Arrowhead 14
Muskego 2, Waukesha South 0
Neenah 7, Appleton North 6
New Holstein 27, Brillion 7
New Lisbon 48, Necedah 0
New London 16, Seymour 14
New Richmond 39, Chippewa Falls 7
Nicolet 38, West Bend West 0
North Crawford 36, Kickapoo 0
Northwestern 52, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12
Northwood 37, Winter 0
Notre Dame 54, Green Bay Preble 0
Oakfield 88, Menominee Indian 0
Oconomowoc 34, Waukesha North 28
Oconto Falls 36, Coleman 8
Onalaska 33, Reedsburg Area 13
Phillips 52, Mellen 16
Platteville 47, Lancaster 46
Plymouth 42, Waupun 0
Potosi 65, Pecatonica 6
Prairie du Chien 43, River Valley 12
Prescott 61, Amery 21
Pulaski 28, Ashwaubenon 3
Racine Lutheran 28, Saint Francis 3
Racine St. Catherine’s 49, St Thomas More 0
Randolph 38, Cambria-Friesland 14
Rice Lake 46, Ellsworth 8
Sheboygan North 55, Green Bay East 8
Shell Lake 68, Frederic 22
Southern Door 56, Peshtigo 0
Spooner 45, Barron 28
Spring Valley 48, Turtle Lake 6
St. Croix Falls 45, Cameron 36
Stanley-Boyd 33, Neillsville 14
Stevens Point 27, Wausau West 7
Stoughton 19, Sauk Prairie 14
Stratford 44, Nekoosa 8
Sturgeon Bay 20, Oconto 6
Sun Prairie 42, Oregon 21
Three Lakes 72, Elcho/White Lake 8
Two Rivers 49, Kohler 7
Valders 20, Roncalli 14
Verona 7, Madison Memorial 0
Waterford 45, Elkhorn Area 16
Waterloo 56, Palmyra-Eagle 42
Watertown Luther Prep 42, Brown Deer 6
Waunakee 58, Sun Prairie West 0
Wausaukee 38, Sevastopol 30
Wauwatosa West 15, Pewaukee 14
Wauzeka-Steuben 35, Iowa-Grant 0
West De Pere 28, De Pere 14
West Salem 27, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 20
Westosha Central 59, Union Grove 26
Weyauwega-Fremont 20, Shiocton 14
Whitewater def. East Troy, forfeit
Whitnall 49, Cudahy 7
Wilmot 26, Beloit Memorial 21
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 20, Laconia 0
Winneconne 28, Shawano 6
Wisconsin Dells 41, Clintonville 20
Wisconsin Lutheran 35, Greendale 14
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 50, Manawa 7
Wrightstown 41, Denmark 7
Xavier 35, Waupaca 14
