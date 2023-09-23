WATCH - Operation Football: Week 6

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah outlasted Appleton North in a defensive struggle in our Game of the Week. Meanwhile in the North Eastern, Fox Valley Lutheran and Luxemburg-Casco picked up big road wins. Dave Schroeder breaks down all of the highlights, including the catch of the year, in this week’s Operation Football.

Check out scores from around the state:

Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 52, Princeton 12

Adams-Friendship 39, Westfield 0

Alma-Pepin 56, Blair-Taylor 24

Almond-Bancroft 52, Newman Catholic 14

Altoona 16, Viroqua 7

Amherst 49, Spencer 14

Aquinas 28, Westby 20

Auburndale 44, Marathon 29

Badger 56, Burlington 28

Baldwin-Woodville 42, Osceola 14

Baraboo 42, La Crosse Logan 17

Bay Port 70, Green Bay Southwest 0

Beaver Dam 27, Watertown 21

Belleville 18, Fennimore 6

Black Hawk 12, River Ridge 6

Black River Falls 14, Arcadia 12

Bonduel 28, Marinette 7

Boyceville 28, Glenwood City 0

Brookfield Academy 35, Kenosha Christian Life 13

Brookfield East 49, West Allis Central 0

Bruce 62, Lake Holcombe 0

Cadott 12, Clear Lake 0

Cashton 14, Bangor 10

Catholic Memorial 35, New Berlin West 7

Clinton 33, Markesan 6

Cochrane-Fountain City 41, Augusta 6

Colby 43, Pittsville 16

Columbus 48, Edgewood 8

Crandon 48, Gwinn, Mich. 6

Cumberland 21, Bloomer 8

D.C. Everest 21, Wisconsin Rapids 14

Darlington 20, Mineral Point 13

Deerfield 29, St. Mary 27

Durand-Arkansaw 59, Osseo-Fairchild 20

Edgar 43, Abbotsford 0

Eleva-Strum 30, Whitehall 14

Elk Mound 50, Fall Creek 20

Elmwood-Plum City 60, Colfax 32

Evansville 23, Jefferson 20

Fall River/Rio 45, Pardeeville 43

Flambeau 70, Luck 40

Fond du Lac 35, Appleton East 0

Fox Valley Lutheran 35, Little Chute 19

Germantown 44, West Allis Hale 28

Gilman 28, Owen-Withee 6

Grantsburg 50, Unity 22

Greenfield 60, South Milwaukee 29

Hamilton 50, Marquette University 21

Hillsboro 25, Riverdale 20

Holmen 27, Sparta 24

Homestead 32, West Bend East 6

Horicon 35, Cambridge 28

Hortonville 56, Wausau East 0

Hudson 48, Eau Claire Memorial 0

Hurley def. Rib Lake/Prentice, forfeit

Ithaca 44, Boscobel 6

Johnson Creek 43, Lourdes Academy 0

Kaukauna 42, Oshkosh West 35

Kenosha Bradford 31, Racine Park 21

Kenosha Indian Trail 47, Racine Horlick 38

Kettle Moraine 15, Waukesha West 6

Kewaunee 47, Mishicot 6

Kiel 49, Chilton 19

Kimberly 48, Oshkosh North 13

La Crosse Central 23, Tomah 7

Lake Mills 20, New Glarus 0

Lakeland 19, Antigo 7

Lakeside Lutheran 43, Turner 13

Lena 48, Algoma 20

Lodi 44, Milwaukee Science 14

Lomira 49, North Fond du Lac 0

Luck def. Valley Christian, forfeit

Luther 35, Brookwood 0

Luxemburg-Casco 24, Freedom 14

Marshall 42, Dodgeland 6

Marshfield 71, Appleton West 6

Mauston 42, Poynette 23

Mayville 19, Omro 7

McFarland 39, Edgerton 33

Medford Area 36, Hayward 7

Melrose-Mindoro 28, Independence 8

Menasha 44, Sheboygan South 21

Menomonee Falls 21, Brookfield Central 7

Milton 28, Portage 21

Milw. King 35, Milwaukee Riverside University 0

Milwaukee South 20, Milw. Washington 2

Monroe 48, Delavan-Darien 0

Mosinee 42, Rhinelander 0

Mount Horeb 42, Fort Atkinson 14

Mukwonago 28, Arrowhead 14

Muskego 2, Waukesha South 0

Neenah 7, Appleton North 6

New Holstein 27, Brillion 7

New Lisbon 48, Necedah 0

New London 16, Seymour 14

New Richmond 39, Chippewa Falls 7

Nicolet 38, West Bend West 0

North Crawford 36, Kickapoo 0

Northwestern 52, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12

Northwood 37, Winter 0

Notre Dame 54, Green Bay Preble 0

Oakfield 88, Menominee Indian 0

Oconomowoc 34, Waukesha North 28

Oconto Falls 36, Coleman 8

Onalaska 33, Reedsburg Area 13

Phillips 52, Mellen 16

Platteville 47, Lancaster 46

Plymouth 42, Waupun 0

Potosi 65, Pecatonica 6

Prairie du Chien 43, River Valley 12

Prescott 61, Amery 21

Pulaski 28, Ashwaubenon 3

Racine Lutheran 28, Saint Francis 3

Racine St. Catherine’s 49, St Thomas More 0

Randolph 38, Cambria-Friesland 14

Rice Lake 46, Ellsworth 8

Sheboygan North 55, Green Bay East 8

Shell Lake 68, Frederic 22

Southern Door 56, Peshtigo 0

Spooner 45, Barron 28

Spring Valley 48, Turtle Lake 6

St. Croix Falls 45, Cameron 36

Stanley-Boyd 33, Neillsville 14

Stevens Point 27, Wausau West 7

Stoughton 19, Sauk Prairie 14

Stratford 44, Nekoosa 8

Sturgeon Bay 20, Oconto 6

Sun Prairie 42, Oregon 21

Three Lakes 72, Elcho/White Lake 8

Two Rivers 49, Kohler 7

Valders 20, Roncalli 14

Verona 7, Madison Memorial 0

Waterford 45, Elkhorn Area 16

Waterloo 56, Palmyra-Eagle 42

Watertown Luther Prep 42, Brown Deer 6

Waunakee 58, Sun Prairie West 0

Wausaukee 38, Sevastopol 30

Wauwatosa West 15, Pewaukee 14

Wauzeka-Steuben 35, Iowa-Grant 0

West De Pere 28, De Pere 14

West Salem 27, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 20

Westosha Central 59, Union Grove 26

Weyauwega-Fremont 20, Shiocton 14

Whitewater def. East Troy, forfeit

Whitnall 49, Cudahy 7

Wilmot 26, Beloit Memorial 21

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 20, Laconia 0

Winneconne 28, Shawano 6

Wisconsin Dells 41, Clintonville 20

Wisconsin Lutheran 35, Greendale 14

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 50, Manawa 7

Wrightstown 41, Denmark 7

Xavier 35, Waupaca 14

