EARLY SHOWERS LIKELY, GRADUAL CLEARING IN TIME FOR PRE GAME CONCERT

Saturday morning will start out with isolated to scattered showers as a slow moving system moves through the Dakotas. It’s the same system that has been talked about the past several days. Even though Saturday will start out cloudy and rainy, the showers are expected to die off by noon as dry air returns from the east thanks to high pressure in Canada. Saturday afternoon will be mostly to partly cloudy with temperatures cooler in the mid 70s. For festivities and concerts happening before the home opener Saturday, the weather looks to be dry and comfortable.

By Sunday, isolated showers are still possible as the slow moving system moves into Minnesota. Because of the lack of upper level moisture, the rain threat is LOW. A few isolated showers are possible throughout Sunday, but if any rain develops it looks to stay to the west around the Wausau area. Highs will be back to normal in the lower 70s and upper 60s. Winds may be breezy from time to time gusting up to 20-25 mph.

Heading into the last week of September, showers could linger on Monday as the last round of energy will come through western Wisconsin from the same system. It won’t be a washout but similar to Saturday morning with isolated showers. By Tuesday, mostly cloudy skies will continue with normal highs. By Wednesday, sunshine will come back.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: SE 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: SE 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Early isolated to scattered showers then gradually clear out, cooling down. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild, an isolated sprinkle possible. LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, back down to fall temps. Isolated showers possible. HIGH: 71 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. HIGH: 73 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and closer to normal. HIGH: 70 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and nice. HIGH: 68 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 71 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warming up. HIGH: 75

