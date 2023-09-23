CLOUDS RETURN FOR SUNDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Few rain chances next week.
By Brad Spakowitz
Sep. 23, 2023
Our weather pattern will be somewhat stagnant for a few more days...

Low Pressure remains nearly parked just to our west, though it will make SLOW eastward progress over the next couple of days. As it gets closer we may see a slightly better chance for some rain, but the best chances appear to be west and south of Green Bay and probably not all that significant (one-third inch and mostly less). A few other stray or spotty showers may also find their way north, but there too rainfall totals will be minor.

Also, as this system gradually passes through it will weaken and become somewhat drier, making it even more difficult to predict when and where some showers may pass through, as of now the best chance appears to be Monday night and into Tuesday - ESPECIALLY for areas south.

Once this system departs midweek, more dry weather will follow to round out September - which incidentally will go down in the record book as one of the driest Septembers here on record!

More seasonal temperatures will also unfold in the coming days.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SE BACKING NE 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

MONDAY: ESE 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild with a gentle breeze LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Fading morning sun. VERY SMALL CHANCE of a late day shower or sprinkle. HIGH: 71 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: A chance of showers - Best chance south. HIGH: 69 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: chance of a morning shower, then clouds decrease. HIGH: 69 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warming up. HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. HIGH: 78

