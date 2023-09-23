Brewers clinch playoff spot, close in on NL Central title with 12-run 2nd in 16-1 rout of Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Christian Yelich and Josh Donaldson homered during a 12-run second inning and the Milwaukee Brewers clinched a playoff berth Friday night with a 16-1 rout of the Miami Marlins.

Milwaukee, assured at least a National League wild card, shaved its magic number to one for wrapping up the NL Central title. The Brewers, who have won four straight, can secure the crown with another victory Saturday over Miami or a loss by the Chicago Cubs to Colorado.

The loss dropped the Marlins one game behind the Cubs for the third and final NL wild card.

Yelich also launched a three-shot in the sixth as he returned to the lineup after missing 11 of the previous 12 games because of lower back tightness.

Corbin Burnes (10-8) benefited from the early run support and scattered two hits over five scoreless innings. He struck out six. The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner had not won since July 20.

Milwaukee sent 15 batters to the plate against relievers Steven Okert (3-2) and Bryan Hoeing in its second-largest inning in franchise history. The Brewers scored 13 in the fifth to beat the California Angels 20-7 on July 8, 1990.

Two-run homers by Donaldson and Yelich started and capped the scoring. Mark Canha also hit a two-run double, Carlos Santana and Blake Perkins added RBI doubles, and William Contreras, Sal Frelick and Brice Turang had run-scoring singles. In his second at-bat of the inning, Donaldson had another RBI with a groundout.

Miami’s Luis Arraez was hitless in one at-bat as his major league-leading batting average stayed at .354. Arraez missed the previous two games because of a left ankle sprain and was replaced after the Brewers built the early double-digit lead.

Jon Berti homered for Miami in the eighth.

Marlins opener JT Chargois was lifted after getting two outs and walking two in a bullpen game for Miami.

BLOWOUTS

The Brewers also had a lopsided win over Miami in the first game of their series in Milwaukee on Sept. 11. They scored five runs in the sixth for their largest inning in a 12-0 rout.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara (right forearm flexor strain) experienced forearm tightness after his four-inning rehab outing Thursday with Triple-A Jacksonville. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner is returning to Miami for evaluation.

UP NEXT

Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff (5-1, 1.89 ERA) will start the middle game of the series Saturday. LHP Jesús Luzardo (10-9, 3.68) goes for the Marlins.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.