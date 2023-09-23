Appleton man arrested for 5th OWI

Suspect charged
Suspect charged(KTTC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man has been arrested for a 5th OWI after being pulled over Friday.

The 33-year-old was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac Post after he was stopped by a De Pere officer just before 5:30 p.m. on the I-41 northbound ramp to Oneida Street.

A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper assisted in the stop. Police said the driver was displaying signs of impairment. The State Trooper performed sobriety tests during the stop.

At the conclusion of the investigation, police said the driver was placed under arrest on suspicion of OWI. The Driver was also cited for Possessing Open Intoxicants, Operating after Revocation - Second Offense, and Violation of Ignition Interlock Device.

Action 2 News isn’t naming the driver yet as he hasn’t been formally charged, according to online court records as of Friday night.

