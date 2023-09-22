Winnebago County authorities search for missing man

UTICA, Wis. (WBAY) - Winnebago County authorities are asking the public to locate a missing Utica man whose wife had died following his disappearance.

65-year-old Wayne Siems left his residence with no medication, phone, wallet, any apparent clothing items, nor his vehicle.

Authorities also learned that Siems recently purchased three boxes of ammunitions.

Any person who encounters Siems should exercise caution. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at 920-236-7367.

