Winnebago County authorities search for missing man

Authorities said his wife died after his disappearance
Winnebago County authorities are asking the public to locate a missing Utica man whose wife had...
Winnebago County authorities are asking the public to locate a missing Utica man whose wife had died following his disappearance.(Winnebago County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UTICA, Wis. (WBAY) - Winnebago County authorities are asking the public to locate a missing Utica man whose wife had died following his disappearance.

65-year-old Wayne Siems left his residence with no medication, phone, wallet, any apparent clothing items, nor his vehicle.

Authorities also learned that Siems recently purchased three boxes of ammunitions.

Any person who encounters Siems should exercise caution. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at 920-236-7367.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed when her pickup truck went off a cliff in Sheboygan County
Woman dies after vehicle goes off cliff in Sheboygan County
Peanut butter cakes sold at Walmart were labeled as chocolate chip and don't mention peanuts, a...
Walmart cakes recalled
Michigan State Police
Missing 2-year-old Menominee County girl found safe, sleeping on dog, after extensive search
Wisconsin State Patrol
Wisconsin State Patrol aerial enforcement in five counties this week
Ahead of the first regular season home game of the season, the Green Bay Packers revealed their...
New food at Lambeau Field: Packers reveal new menu items

Latest News

A court commissioner set cash bond at $100,000 Wednesday afternoon for a Green Bay man accused...
Green Bay man charged in attack on brother with a knife
'Away for the Day' removes smart devices during school day
‘Away for the Day’ removes smart devices during school day at Luxemburg-Casco Middle School
'Away for the Day' removes smart devices during school day
'Away for the Day' removes smart devices during school day
After hearing and recording their stories of the Battle of Chop Vum, she felt compelled to...
SMALL TOWNS: Waupaca woman becomes an author to honor her husband and other Vietnam veterans