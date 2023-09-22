FORECAST LOOKING DRIER THIS WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Temperatures will warm up later this week
By David Ernst
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Another batch of fog may form late Thursday night. While anyone in northeast Wisconsin may see it early Friday, it should be thickest near the Bay and Lake Michigan. Temperatures will settle into the low/mid 50s across the Northwoods with upper 50s and lower 60s from the Fox Cities towards the Lakeshore. Skies will be mostly sunny north of Green Bay with more clouds south. Spotty showers or a few storms are possible, mainly to the west of the Fox Valley.

Rain chances are diminishing as we head into the weekend. A slow moving storm system is making its way across the northern Plains, but it appears that system will stall to our west. While a stray shower is possible across eastern Wisconsin this weekend; the steadier, more widespread rain will stay across the western half of the state. Highs will begin to trend cooler this weekend and will be near-normal next week. We should be in the mid 70s Saturday and lower 70s Sunday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: ESE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SATURDAY: E 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog, especially LAKESIDE. LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Spotty thunderstorms... mainly WEST. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Stray thunderstorms. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Filtered sun and clouds. Less humid. Showers stay west. HIGH: 72 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Bright sunshine. Quite pleasant. HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer than average. HIGH: 72

