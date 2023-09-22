TEMPERATURES TREND COOLER THIS WEEKEND

Outside of a stray shower, most of us will remain dry across eastern Wisconsin through the evening. Skies will turn cloudy overnight as a batch of steadier rain approaches the region from the southwest. During the pre-dawn hours, those showers should get into central Wisconsin, and could move into the Fox Cities by sunrise. Temperatures will be mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s into the lower 60s. Over the course of Saturday morning, the rain should dissipate as it shifts northeastward... leaving most of us dry for the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s as clouds begin to thin late in the day.

For Sunday, we’ll begin the morning mostly sunny in eastern Wisconsin, but there should be an increase in high-level clouds through the day. Any steadier rain should stay west of the Fox Cities, but could impact places like Wautoma, Waupaca, and Antigo. Highs will be closer to normal Sunday afternoon, in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Those temperatures will continue through much of next week.

We may see a better shot of scattered showers on Monday as a slow moving storm system slides to the south of our area. A lingering sprinkle is also possible on Tuesday. Both days should feature a fair amount of cloud cover, but mostly sunny skies will return for the latter half of next week. High temperatures may rise back into the lower half of the 70s... which will be above average.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SE/E 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: E 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild. Areas of fog possible. Rain develops from Fox Cities westward. LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooling down. Showers possible WEST. HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, highs back to normal. Showers possible WEST. HIGH: 71 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. HIGH: 69 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with above average temperatures. HIGH: 74

