Post Malone donates signed guitar to raise money for veterans to take Honor Flight

Post Malone has donated a signed guitar to help raise money for a nonprofit helping veterans.
Post Malone has donated a signed guitar to help raise money for a nonprofit helping veterans.(Cottonwood Heights Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (Gray News) - A famous Utah resident is pitching in to help a program that honors veterans.

Post Malone has donated a signed guitar to help raise money for the Utah Honor Flight Program.

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department shared a photo of Malone with his signed acoustic guitar on Thursday.

According to the nonprofit organization, an Honor Flight is dedicated to transporting as many U.S. military veterans as possible to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials of the respective war they fought in at no cost.

The money raised will benefit the Utah Honor Flight Program, the police department said.

At the last update, Malone’s guitar had fetched a $4,000 bid with open bidding continuing until Oct. 18.

Those interested in placing a bid can email CHPDCharity@ch.utah.gov.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed when her pickup truck went off a cliff in Sheboygan County
Woman dies after vehicle goes off cliff in Sheboygan County
Peanut butter cakes sold at Walmart were labeled as chocolate chip and don't mention peanuts, a...
Walmart cakes recalled
Michigan State Police
Missing 2-year-old Menominee County girl found safe, sleeping on dog, after extensive search
Wisconsin State Patrol
Wisconsin State Patrol aerial enforcement in five counties this week
Ahead of the first regular season home game of the season, the Green Bay Packers revealed their...
New food at Lambeau Field: Packers reveal new menu items

Latest News

Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a bus crash in New York that killed one person and...
Bus carrying high school students to band camp crashes, killing 2 and seriously injuring others
A court commissioner set cash bond at $100,000 Wednesday afternoon for a Green Bay man accused...
Green Bay man charged in attack on brother with a knife
Winnebago County authorities are asking the public to locate a missing Utica man whose wife had...
Winnebago County authorities search for missing man
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
An end in sight? Striking writers and Hollywood studios spend second full day in negotiations