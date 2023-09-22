Police sweep Pulaski High School after bomb threat

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Pulaski High School students were moved to the middle school Friday morning after a bomb threat.

A notification from the school district says students and staff were moved “out of an abundance of caution” and there were no incidents during the evacuation.

Law enforcement officers are searching the high school and making sure there’s no threat to students.

Parents are advised not to come to the middle school to pick up their children. School officials want to keep students safe and accounted for.

