ONE MORE DAY OF SUMMER WEATHER THEN FALL RETURNS IN TIME FOR PACKERS HOME OPENER

Summer is trying to hang around northeast Wisconsin as highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s once again with dewpoints along the comfort line at 60 degrees. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected once again as a slow moving weathermaker moves over the Rockies into the Dakotas by nightfall. There is a small chance an isolated shower might form Friday afternoon, but due to lack of moisture and energy the chances are LOW. Friday night high school football looks to be dry for most, if not ALL of the games with temperatures in the lower 70s and upper 60s.

Heading into the fun filled weekend for northeast Wisconsin, the weather looks to cooperate with partly to mostly cloudy skies with near normal temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 70s on Saturday then back down to the lower 70s and upper 60s by Sunday. There is a LOW chance for an isolated shower to form, but it looks to only focus to the west like Waupaca and Wautoma area. The slow-moving system will eventually break apart completely by Sunday as it doesn’t have a jet stream to help it form.

High pressure will move in from eastern Canada to bring back fall weather and sunshine for next week!

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: ESE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: E 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SATURDAY: E 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm & slightly humid. Maybe a shower WEST. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild. Dense fog possible. LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, cooling down. Showers possible WEST. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, back to normal highs. Showers possible WEST. HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. HIGH: 69 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. Feeling like fall. HIGH: 67 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 68 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 71

