NEW Zoo announces death of Todd the Elk

Todd the Elk at the NEW Zoo(NEW Zoo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The NEW Zoo announced the death of one of its animals, Todd the Elk.

The zoo says the elk was humanely euthanized on September 15 after an acute illness. He appeared normal during a regular check in the morning before the zoo opened, but later a guest alerted zookeepers that the elk wasn’t looking well.

Zookeepers found what appeared to be an abdominal hernia. After determining the extent of the hernia and the complications of extensive surgery for a bull elk, the decision was made to put him down.

The elk was 11 years old, which is within the life expectancy of a wild elk.

“Our animals’ welfare and wellbeing are of upmost importance to us,” the zoo wrote in a statement. “Todd’s presence at the Zoo will be deeply missed.”

The zoo noted he could be aggressive and even dangerous to work around during his rut, but “Todd’s sassy attitude (and his ‘Elvis lip curl’) endeared him to his caretakers and he was well-loved by our zoo family.”

The North American Prairie habitat has one other elk, 15-year-old Hummus, a female, and two 9-year-old female American bison.

