New high school proposed for De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - School officials will meet Monday to discuss possibly building a new high school in De Pere.

School board documents say multiple schools in the Unified School District of De Pere are either over or near student capacity.

The documents say the school district’s Community Facilities Task Force met eight times this summer to review multiple factors including enrollment projections and district finances, as well as recommendations from architect and construction companies regarding current facility needs and facility expansion.

As a result, a presentation to the school board Monday includes a recommendation that the District complete critical facility maintenance and build a new high school on the green space, practice fields, and Redbird Baseball Field between the current high school and Dickinson Elementary School.

According to official documents, the new high school for grades 9-12 will have the capacity for 1,800 students with the ability for expansion. The new high school will include an 800-person performing arts center (auditorium) and include an indoor multi-use facility (50 yd. turf field).

The current high school will transition to becoming a grades 7-8 middle school and will also continue housing the District Office, as well as a renovation to house an Early Learning Center.

The total cost for these projects is $206,600,000. A capital referendum at either the Spring or Fall 2024 election is recommended.

The school board will meet on Monday to discuss this proposal.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.