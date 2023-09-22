New high school proposed for De Pere

De Pere school district office
De Pere school district office
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - School officials will meet Monday to discuss possibly building a new high school in De Pere.

School board documents say multiple schools in the Unified School District of De Pere are either over or near student capacity.

The documents say the school district’s Community Facilities Task Force met eight times this summer to review multiple factors including enrollment projections and district finances, as well as recommendations from architect and construction companies regarding current facility needs and facility expansion.

As a result, a presentation to the school board Monday includes a recommendation that the District complete critical facility maintenance and build a new high school on the green space, practice fields, and Redbird Baseball Field between the current high school and Dickinson Elementary School.

According to official documents, the new high school for grades 9-12 will have the capacity for 1,800 students with the ability for expansion. The new high school will include an 800-person performing arts center (auditorium) and include an indoor multi-use facility (50 yd. turf field).

The current high school will transition to becoming a grades 7-8 middle school and will also continue housing the District Office, as well as a renovation to house an Early Learning Center.

The total cost for these projects is $206,600,000. A capital referendum at either the Spring or Fall 2024 election is recommended.

The school board will meet on Monday to discuss this proposal.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed when her pickup truck went off a cliff in Sheboygan County
Woman dies after vehicle goes off cliff in Sheboygan County
Michigan State Police
Missing 2-year-old Menominee County girl found safe, sleeping on dog, after extensive search
Proposed bill would make herbal supplement Kratom legal in WI
Steven Baye was charged in Brown County with child enticement
Green Bay man accused of trying to entice 13-year-old runaway from Hawaii
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) scrambles up field in the first half of a...
Love ready for first regular season start at Lambeau Field

Latest News

Taylor Schabusiness sits in Brown County court for the third day of her homicide trial
Attorney for Taylor Schabusiness asks for delay in sentencing
FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
COVID-19 cases tripled in Outagamie County
Todd the Elk
NEW Zoo mourns death of Todd the Elk
The daily average number of cases tripled since the start of this month
COVID-19 cases in Outagamie County triple