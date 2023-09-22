Many dog owners have doubts about vaccines, study says

Some dog owners are hesitant when it comes to vaccines.
Some dog owners are hesitant when it comes to vaccines.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Vaccine skepticism isn’t just limited to those for humans. It’s impacting their four-legged friends as well.

New research published in the journal Vaccine found that more than half of the dog owners studied are now hesitant about vaccines.

Nearly 40% think canine vaccines are unsafe. Over 20% think they’re ineffective. And only 30% think they are medically necessary.

Veterinarians said vaccine hesitancy has always existed among dog owners, but it’s increased significantly since the pandemic when fears over covid vaccines gained traction.

Researchers said online postings about potential vaccine problems contribute to the skepticism, as well as some experiencing negative reactions when vaccinating pets.

The cost of vaccinations can also play a role.

However, veterinarians said these shots have minimum risk and maximum benefit in helping to prevent life-threatening diseases in dogs.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed when her pickup truck went off a cliff in Sheboygan County
Woman dies after vehicle goes off cliff in Sheboygan County
Michigan State Police
Missing 2-year-old Menominee County girl found safe, sleeping on dog, after extensive search
Steven Baye was charged in Brown County with child enticement
Green Bay man accused of trying to entice 13-year-old runaway from Hawaii
Proposed bill would make herbal supplement Kratom legal in WI
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) scrambles up field in the first half of a...
Love ready for first regular season start at Lambeau Field

Latest News

Bystanders and police officers are seen working together for several minutes to lift the...
Police, bystanders lift overturned car off 19-year-old driver, saving his life
FILE - A rig and supply vessel are pictured in the Gulf of Mexico off the cost of Louisiana,...
Judge blocks government plan to scale back Gulf oil lease sale to protect whale species
The daily average number of cases tripled since the start of this month
COVID-19 cases in Outagamie County triple
United Auto Workers march outside the Stellantis North American Headquarters, Wednesday, Sept....
Auto workers are expanding their strike to 38 locations in 20 states, targeting Stellantis and GM
Pulaski High School sign
Pulaski students evacuated after bomb threat