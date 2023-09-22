Man accused of stealing $7,000 in high-value Lego sets, police say

A Las Vegas man is accused of targeting high-value Lego sets at Target.
A Las Vegas man is accused of targeting high-value Lego sets at Target.(Source: LVMPD/CNN)
By Elaine Emerson and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A Las Vegas man is accused of stealing more than $7,000 in high-value Lego sets from multiple Target stores, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Alan Horvatich was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of participating in an organized retail theft ring and petit larceny. According to police and court records, Horvatich has been previously convicted of multiple robbery, burglary, larceny and drug charges.

Police said Horvatich stole from two Target stores on 13 different occasions.

Horvatich stole Lego sets that ranged in value from $200 to $430, an arrest report said. Horvatich reportedly stole 32 sets in all, valued at $7,090.67.

Police said on multiple occasions, Horvatich would enter the store with a woman, and they would head straight for the toy aisle. The pair would then grab various Lego sets and run straight to the fire exit of the store with the merchandise, an arrest report said.

Bail was set for $25,000 against Horvatich, court records show. A judge has ordered Horvatich to stay away from the two Target stores from which he allegedly stole. His next court appearance is set for Monday.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed when her pickup truck went off a cliff in Sheboygan County
Woman dies after vehicle goes off cliff in Sheboygan County
Michigan State Police
Missing 2-year-old Menominee County girl found safe, sleeping on dog, after extensive search
Steven Baye was charged in Brown County with child enticement
Green Bay man accused of trying to entice 13-year-old runaway from Hawaii
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) scrambles up field in the first half of a...
Love ready for first regular season start at Lambeau Field
Malik Heath among many players in position battles to leave an impression in Saturday's victory.
Sen. Baldwin tries again with Go Pack Go Act

Latest News

Adult advisors at Kaukauna High School train for "Sources of Strength," a program to help...
22 local schools offer teens with depression “Sources of Strength”
A program at 22 schools removes the stigmas surrounding mental health and helps kids be more...
Local schools offer students Sources of Strength
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee speaks during Senate...
Search of Sen. Bob Menendez’s home turned up $100,000 in gold bars, $480,000 in hidden cash, prosecutors say
Todd the Elk at the NEW Zoo
NEW Zoo announces death of Todd the Elk
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
The US East Coast is under a tropical storm warning with landfall forecast in North Carolina